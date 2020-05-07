Twitter user claims there's zero coordination between Sena-NCP-Cong, check out Aaditya Thackeray's reply

On Thursday, Minister of Environment and Tourism in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray, gave a savage reply to a Twitter user who claimed that there is zero coordination between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
A Twitter user, Gauri Mehta, who according to her bio is a Financial Advisor, tweeted, "Is Mumbai becoming a victim of Mahagatbandhan Govt (a govt we didn't elect bdw) Hearing talks that there is ZERO coordination between SS, NCP, Congress with regards to COVID-19 management, and it shows."
In the now deleted tweet, Mehta also tagged Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Office of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, NCPA Mumbai ( instead of NCP Mumbai) and Mumbai Congress.
Replying to her tweet, Aaditya Thackeray took a dig at her profession (advisor) and requested her to keep her sources authentic. Thackeray also pointed out that she had wrongly tagged NCPA Mumbai instead of NCP Mumbai.
He wrote, "Hi ma’am, I’m not into professional advice as I see your profession to be, but before doing so, I tend to check my sources, and if I may humbly, I’d request you to keep the sources authentic and not panic on hearing lies. Also @NCPAMumbai has been tagged instead of @MumbaiNCP.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 10,000-mark to 10,527 on Wednesday with 769 more people testing positive for coronavirus and 25 others succumbing to the viral infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The overall death toll on Wednesday stood at 412.
