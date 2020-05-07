Twitter user claims there's zero coordination between Sena-NCP-Cong, check out Aaditya Thackeray's reply

On Thursday, Minister of Environment and Tourism in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray, gave a savage reply to a Twitter user who claimed that there is zero coordination between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

A Twitter user, Gauri Mehta, who according to her bio is a Financial Advisor, tweeted, "Is Mumbai becoming a victim of Mahagatbandhan Govt (a govt we didn't elect bdw) Hearing talks that there is ZERO coordination between SS, NCP, Congress with regards to COVID-19 management, and it shows."

In the now deleted tweet, Mehta also tagged Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Office of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, NCPA Mumbai ( instead of NCP Mumbai) and Mumbai Congress.