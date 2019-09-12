Twitter lampoons Nirmala tai

Mumbai: Ever since Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman blam-ed the millennials’ preference for Uber and Ola cabs for the auto sector crisis, users flooding twitter with sarcastic hashtags "Boycott Millennials’ and ‘Say It Like Nirmala Tai’, which became the top trend in no time.

Twitterati were soon oozing with sarcasm. Sample what Saket Gokhale had to say: Just confronted a millennial watching Stranger Things. I told the poor sod - u keep watching American TV & that’s why the dollar is getting expensive. Made him promise that’ll he’ll only watch Mann Ki Baat henceforth. Did my bit for the nation today.

Other users put out pithy one liners: Wedding planners are out of work as millennials prefer live-ins, pointed out one dwelling on the incongruity of what Nirmala had said.

Others found out equally ludicrous analogies. Said one: Indians are not cooking food at home because everyone is ordering it from Zomato. Airline sector is down because millennials are only interested in road trips, said another user.

Two other tweets stood out: Salu Bhai movie's sales down because millennials using tik-tok; and Stock market is crashing because millennials invest too much in emotions.

Automobile sales witnessed the worst-ever drop in August across categories, with passenger car sales dropping by as much as 41.09 per cent.