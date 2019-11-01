Twist & turns, Frantic activity in Congress-NCP camp

Mumbai: A week after the declaration of the assembly election results, the story of government formation in the state continues to be a developing one, throwing up new twists at every turn.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen to wait and watch the moves of its ally, the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP have sent the Sena positive signals of support, provided the latter snaps ties with the BJP.

Upset at these developments, the BJP has left no stone unturned, to secure the support of the maximum number of legislators. BJP sources have claimed that a BJP led government will be sworn in on November 3, on the Mahalakshmi Racecourse grounds.

But now, all eyes are on the Congress high command. Will it allow the state unit to support the Sena in government formation? If the answer is a no, then it will be advantage BJP.

The Shiv Sena, which appeared to be softening its stand on Wednesday, has yet again renewed its demand for 50:50 power-sharing. The BJP has offered it the post of deputy CM and 16 cabinet berths, a move which has irked the Sena no end.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday, ‘‘Mukhyamantri padacha amarpatta gheooon kuni aalele naahi (Nobody has come wearing an ‘immortal CM’ tag)". This clearly means the Sena is exploring other options.

Immediately after election as the Sena's legislature party leader, Eknath Shinde too has underscored the need for an agreement between both parties.

The Sena's mouthpeice Saamna, too, in its editorial, had made a strong pitch for the CM post. "The BJP's policy for its allies is Use and Throw," it declared in its editorial.

A Sena delegation met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, ostensibly, to demand immediate relief for rain-affected farmers. But this meeting is being seen as a display of strength before the governor, keeping in mind the possibility of government formation.

Uddhav Thackeray could not resist voicing his disappointment and said he is yet to hear from the BJP. The BJP had claimed that CM Devendra Fadnavis would personally call Uddhav shortly.

But instead of reaching out to the Sena, it has hinted at the appointment of two deputy CMs, one from the Sena and another from the BJP.

The proposal is to appoint Chandrakant Patil as deputy CM; he will also be No.2 in the cabinet, while the third position will be given to the Sena nominee.

This move will undermine the importance of the post given to Sena and create a buffer between its nominee and the CM in the form of Chandrakant Patil.