Sensational twist in Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Mother doubts suicide theory, suspects foul play

Mumbai: In a sensational twist to the Tunisha Sharma death case, her mother Vanita made some shocking revelations and levelled serious allegations against co-star-Sheezan Khan and his family.

Starring as Shehzaadi Mariam in the serial Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, Tunisha Sharma a promising actior who has appeared in several TV shows and a few films had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial in Vasai on December 24. Sheezan Khan is currently in police custody on charges of abetment to suicide.

'I knew my daughter she would never...'

Speaking to media-persons in Bhayandar on Friday, Vanita Sharma, said, “I knew my daughter, she would never die by suicide. Not only were we planning a surprise birthday party for her, but she herself had expressed her desire to go to Chandigarh for two days to celebrate Christmas on the very same day. What transpired in the make-up room should come out.”

Vanita Sharma also revealed that Sheezan had slapped Tunisha when she confronted him after reading his chat with some other woman. “Tunisha told me that Sheezan would do drugs on sets. Sheezan and his family should be held accountable for my daughter’s death as they initially brain-washed her, used her and finally left her on her own.

She was even taken to dargahs. When he (Sheezan) was involved with some other woman and the family also knew it, why did they trap my girl who was very young and sensitive. I am left all alone. I request the media to stay by me and help get justice for my daughter.” said Vanita while raising points in context to unanswered questions like- why no ambulance was called, Sheezan’s mysterious activities, the delay in reaching the hospital and the doctor’s statement that she had succumbed more than 30 minutes before arrival.