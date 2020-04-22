TV journalist Shivangi Thakur confirms that she is one of the 53 Mumbai scribes that tested COVID-19-positive

Earlier this week, 53 media persons, including reporters, cameramen and photographers from Mumbai, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Civic officials said they would be shifting all 53 to COVID critical centres (CCC) and keep them under observation. They will also carry out contact tracing.

The cases were discovered after 167 media personnel underwent tests at a special camp organised by Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, along with the BMC.

“Of the 167 samples of media people collected for coronavirus testing, 53 tested positive,” confirmed the BMC's health committee chairman Amey Gole.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC, said 171 had undergone corona testing of whom 53 were said to be positive, while the others' reports are awaited. “Most of these media personnel are asymptomatic and are low-risk categories. We have asked them to home quarantine and will shortly be moving them to CCC centres,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chaturvedi while speaking with the Free Press Journal, Chaturvedi said, "The reports are shocking and scary because most of these positive patients were asymptomatic."

"I have urged Prakash Javadeka, the Union minister for information and broadcasting, to conduct similar camps at Delhi and other states. This, because, even media has been listed as an essential service and we can see journalists are risking their lives by coming on the field and providing us the information. So, they are also vulnerable on getting infected," Chaturvedi added.