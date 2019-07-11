Mumbai

Updated on IST

Turbhe: Country liquor worth Rs 1.25 crore seized

By Staff Reporter

The Turbhe MIDC police arrested two persons and seized illicit country liquor worth Rs1.25 crore on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Turbhe: Country liquor worth Rs 1.25 crore seized

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in