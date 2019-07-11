Turbhe: Country liquor worth Rs 1.25 crore seized

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> The Turbhe MIDC police arrested two persons and seized illicit country liquor worth Rs1.25 crore on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. According to police sources, a trap was laid near an abandoned company unit, where the police had received a tip-off about an illicit sale of country liquor. Acting on the information, when police intercepted a container vehicle near Turbhe MIDC, the driver, Mukeshkumar Yadav (30), said he was taking the consignment after getting orders from his superiors. However, when police checked the consignment, they found country liquor in it.</p><p>The driver was arrested and police raided the abandoned company unit, where they found 1,596 boxes, containing over 55,584 bottles of country liquor. During the probe, it was revealed the illicit storage and sale was done to evade the tax worth Rs63.23 lakh. Police arrested Yadav and his aide, Sony Shrivastav (30). They were booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and the Excise Act. Police said more arrests are likely to be made.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>