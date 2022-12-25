Tunisha Sharma death: Co-Actor Sheezan Khan arrested, day after actress found dead on set |

Sheezan Mohammed Khan, Tunisha Sharma's co-star and a television actress who allegedly died by suicide on Saturday while working on a set in Vasai, Maharashtra's Palghar district, was detained after a complaint of aiding suicide was filed against him, police said today. On Monday, he will be admitted to court.

Early on Sunday, her post-mortem was performed at JJ Hospital in Naigaon, according to the police.

Officials stated that "the autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and that 4-5 police personnel were also present," adding that the body is placed in a cold storage facility.

No suicide notes found

The police said the door to the washroom was locked from inside, but added that they had not found any suicide note till the time of going to print. A case has been registered in this regard, ACP Chandrakant Jadhav said.

Ms Sharma had gone to Sheezan’s make-up room when the shooting of the serial was going on in Naigaon. Sheezan was busy shooting at that time. When he came to the make-up room after his shot, he allegedly found the door locked from inside. The actor called his co-star but got no response. When the door was broken, the actress was found hanging and the police were informed.