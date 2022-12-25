Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan sent to 4-day police custody by Vasai court

Sheezan Khan |

Mumbai: Soon after his arrest in the early hours of Sunday morning and after being produced in court, Sheezan Khan has been sent to custody for 4 days.

Sheezan's advocate Sharad Rai confirmed his custody and said that, "Police don't have any evidence as yet. Allegations are put against him. Further probe is yet to be conducted."

Mumbai: Sheezan Khan has been sent to custody for 4 days. Police don't have any evidence as yet. Allegations are put against him. Further probe is yet to be conducted: Sheezan Khan's advocate pic.twitter.com/eOmqftntjn — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

After the suicidal death of actor Tunisha Sharma on her TV serial set on Saturday, her co-star Sheezan Khan was held by the police early on Sunday. In the later morning hours, accused and Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan was taken to court from Waliv police station.

He was detained after a complaint of aiding suicide was filed against him, police said. Earlier, he was supposed to be admitted to court on Monday.

She went into depression, says police

The 'Ali Baba: Dastaan e Kabul' actor had broken up with the actress 15 days ago. Following the separation, she went into depression. She is said to have been under a lot of stress, according to the police.

All these led to her taking the extreme step at a TV soap set in Vasai, the police said, adding though that they are probing the matter from every angle.

The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case, revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police.

