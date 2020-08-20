Truth will not change, says Rhea Chakraborty on case being transferred to CBI

A mere change in the investigating agency won't change the truth -- was the reaction of actress Rhea Chakraborty, on the Supreme Court's order transferring the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the CBI. The actress, who has been named as the prime accused in the FIR filed by the CBI in connection with Sushant's death, also said that she would cooperate with the central agency too.

Notably, a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy of the SC on Wednesday ordered the Mumbai Police to hand over all the case files to CBI. The bench even dismissed Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the FIR registered at Patna, Bihar to Mumbai, claiming that the former does not have any jurisdiction in the matter.

However, Justice Roy held that the recommendation of Bihar government to transfer the probe to CBI was legal. The Justice asked the Maharashtra government to cooperate and assist the central agency in the probe.

Responding to the orders, Rhea's counsel Satish Maneshinde said, “The Supreme court after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai police, has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation. It has also observed that due to the allegations made by the two states of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI.”

The advocate further said that his client would cooperate with the CBI just the way she did with Mumbai Police and also the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“Since the top court has transferred the investigation to CBI invoking it’s inherent powers under the Constitution of India, Rhea will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the ED," the counsel said.

“Rhea maintains that the truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case,” he added.

In his orders, Justice Roy noted that Sushant was a talented actor. He died well before his full potential could be realised. “His family, friends and admirers are keenly waiting for the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest. Therefore a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour,” the judge has said in his orders.