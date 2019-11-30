Trust vote: Shiv Sena taking no chances

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will face its first test -- the trust vote -- in the state assembly on Saturday. However, assured of the support of more than 160 legislators, it is almost certain the government will win the trust vote. At the request of the government, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has summoned a two-day session of the newly elected State assembly. It was exactly a week ago that the Bharatiya Janata Party had stumped the newly formed MVA, by hurriedly swearing in Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister in a hush-hush operation.

Now, the MVA is not leaving anything to chance. In order to ensure that the trust vote goes through without a hitch, bearing in mind the BJP's propensity to spring last-minute surprises, the MVA has, in a pre-emptive move, requested the governor for a change in the pro-tem speaker who will officiate over the proceedings.

Flouting the tradition of appointing the seniormost legislator (in this case, Balasaheb Thorat of the Congress) as pro-tem Speaker, the governor had appointed BJP legislator Kalidas Kolambkar to the position.