Truck driver held for crushing man to death

Mumbai: A mixer truck driver was arrested for crushing a 30-year-old man to death in the eastern suburb of Kurla, police said on Thursday.

Arvind Waghmare, who was riding pillion with his friend Siddhesh Rajankar (28), was killed when their two- wheeler tried to overtake the mixer truck on LBS Road in Kurla on Tuesday, an official said.

While Rajankar sustained minor injuries as he was wearing a helmet, Waghmare was crushed under the rear wheels of the mixer truck, he said.

A case under sections 304A (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act have been registered against driver Ashok Giri (36), the official added.