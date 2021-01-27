TRT machine Failure: Trapped labourer dies on tracks

A labourer was crushed to death and two others were injured after a track relaying train (TRT) machine derailed and fell on the workers conducting maintenance work between Ambernath and Badlapur during wee hours on Wednesday.

The movement of trains between Ambernath and Badlapur section in Thane district was suspended. However, the services resumed soon after 11 am.

The incident occurred around 3.30 am when three contractual labourers got trapped in the machine while performing maintenance work. Of which one of them died on the spot, while two sustained injuries and were rushed to the nearest hospital.



The labourer, who was working near the machine, got trapped between the upper and lower portion of the machine. Two others suffered injuries and were taken to Kalyan Railway hospital and are stable. By the time we removed the gantry, the trapped labourer had succumbed,” said an official.



Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer said the trains are in operation from CSMT to Ambernath and Badlapur and Karjat. We have diverted the mail train from the Panvel- Karjat route. The restoration work was in progress. “TRT Track machine failed between Ambernath-Badlapur during maintenance block from 2.05 to 5.10 am today. Restoration work is going on. The Down traffic between Ambernath to Badlapur has been suspended. Trains are running b/w CSMT- Ambernath and Karjat-Badlapur section," he tweeted.



However, the services were restored on the Ambarnath-Badlapur section at 09.40 am and the first train for Badlapur left Kalyan at 09.59 am.