TRP Scandal: Republic TV's Assistant VP held - the story so far

After alleging Republic Media Network involved in alleged Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation, the Mumbai police finally arrested a office bearer of Republic TV almost after a month of investigation. The channel's assistant vice president Ghanshyam Singh, 44, was arrested on Tuesday morning. Singh is the 12th person arrested in the case so far.



Singh, a resident of Ghodbunder Road in Thane was arrested around 7.40 am on Tuesday, he will be produced before the court later in the day, said the police. The Republic media has criticised the arrest and called this a brazen misuse of power.



On October 8, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh claimed to have unearth the alleged case of TRP manipulation and alleged Republic TV involved in TRP manipulation along with several other channels. He also set up Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case in depth.

During the month-long investigation, several others channels came under police radar.