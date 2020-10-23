TRP scam: HC orders India Today to deposit Rs 5L fine

In a setback for the India Today Group, the Bombay high court on Friday ordered it to deposit the fine imposed on it by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) for the "sudden jump" in its viewership ratings. The HC has asked the group to first deposit the fine amount, around Rs 5 lakh with its registry and only after that would the group be protected from any "coercive" action by the BARC.

A bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav said, "It will be open to the TV Today Network, without prejudice to its rights and contentions, to deposit the amount of Rs 5 lakh, as directed by the BARC's disciplinary council, in the registry of this court."

"If this amount is deposited, no coercive steps will be taken against TV Today in the meanwhile (by the BARC)," the judges added.

The bench was seized with a plea filed by the TV Today group, which operates the India Today and Aaj Tak channels. The group has sought protection from the BARC order and a warning letter asking the channel to refrain from any kind of viewership malpractices in future.

To buttress its decision, the BARC had relied upon its report which pointed to an "abnormal" jump in the reach of these channels, despite there being no significant improvement in its distribution.

"The sudden jump may be due to influencing the panel households, which is strictly prohibited by the Code of Conduct for resolving viewership malpractices," the BARC submitted.

Having heard the contentions, the bench ordered the TV Today group to first pay the fine amount, saying only then would it be protected from any further action.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on November 5.