TRP Probe: Names of two more channels surface; investigation underway

The city crime branch, which is investigating the TRP manipulation racket, has said that names of two more channels have come up in their investigation.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Vishwakarma and Ramji Verma, who were arrested on Tuesday, have said in their statements that they were accepting money from agents for rigging TRPs of News Nation and Maha Movie. The money was later paid to households were barometers had been installed and which had been asked to watch the channels in question, said a crime branch officer close to investigation.

On Wednesday, Vishwakarma and Verma were produced before the court which remanded them to crime branch custody till October 23.

The police on Wednesday also added several sections -- of dishonouring police summons and that of destruction of evidence. It is understood that several people who have been issued summons in the case did not appear before the police; therefore, the sections in question have been added; these people included personnel of Republic media network and others, added the officer.