TRP Manipulation Case: Special PMLA Court Clears 16 Accused, Ends Money Laundering Probe

Mumbai: Months after a magistrate court closed the case filed by the Mumbai police regarding the alleged rigging of television rating points (TRP), a special PMLA court has discharged 16 accused in the case. With the predicate offense closed, the special court also dismissed the money laundering proceedings.

About The Case

The ED's case stemmed from a police investigation into the manipulation of TRPs by TV channels. It was claimed that several channels, including ARG Outlier Media (owner of Republic TV), a local Marathi channel, and others. The police initially named 22 individuals, including Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami. The ED later cleared Goswami and Republic TV of any wrongdoing.