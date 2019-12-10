Trouble over 3 cabinet berths in Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray took over as the chief minister of Maharashtra in a spectacular ceremony at Shivaji Park on Thursday, November 28. Ditching their longest ally BJP and joining hands with NCP-Congress, the Maha Vikas Aghadi- a "secular" coalition of Sena-NCP-Congress was formed and a Common Minimum Program (CMP) was drafted.
6 ministers, 2 from each party were sworn in along with Uddhav. Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai (both Shiv Sena), Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal (both NCP), Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut (both Congress) were sworn in as ministers.
However, even after 13 days of swearing-in the ministerial berths are not yet allocated. Uddhav, without a cabinet, took a few key decisons. Stalling the metro car shed at Aarey, withdrawal of cases against agitators protesting the felling of trees in Aarey Colony and withdrawal of cases against people who had protested the construction of a multi-billion dollar refinery in Nanar in Ratnagiri district were some of Uddhav's key decisons.
Now, there are reports that there is trouble in the Maha Vikas Aghadi over 3 important cabinet berths. Home, Urban Development and Housing are the cabinets berths over which a final decision hasn't been made. It is very likely that these 3 ministeries will be going to either Shiv Sena or NCP but who will finally get these posts is a huge question.
The Winter session is scheduled on December 16. Shiv Sena and Congress are keen on expanding the cabinet before the first session of this new government. However, NCP wants the cabinet expansion after the session. The main reason behind this is NCP leaders want to keep Ajit Pawar, who revolted against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and joined hands with BJP, waiting for a few more days, said Sources.
