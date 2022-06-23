Trouble mounts for Anil Deshmukh; ED allows Sachin Vaze’s approver plea

Anil Deshmukh | PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday allowed dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze to become an approver in the money laundering case involving the former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The court is scheduled to conductthe hearing on Thursday with Vaze as witness. Vazehad filed a petitioninthe specialPMLAcourtonMay25 to become an approver, to which the ED filed its reply and allowed him to turn approver.

The hearing is to be held inthe courttomorrow. Vaze has also been approved by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI)forbecoming a witness in another case of corruption involving Deshmukh.

Both Deshmukh and Vaze are injudicial custody inseparate cases by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.

NIA arrested Vazein Marchin connection withthe investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. Vaze is the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25.

Deshmukh was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police CommissionerParam Bir Singh.

In a letter to CM Thackeray in March last year, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai