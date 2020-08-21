Trouble for BEST as private buses  operate on discontinued routes

With the suburban railways being non-operational, private bus operators have started pick up and drop services in Mumbai and its adjoining MMR regions.

The private buses, operating via western express highway, are providing last mile connectivity to Mumbaikars, living at the suburban belt of the city.

There are pick up points at - Andheri, Borivli and Bandra from where the passengers are being picked up. The fare for a single journey varies around Rs 250-Rs 450. Passengers can also pre-book the seats via telephone.

However, this private operation of buses has miffed the board members of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

Amid the lockdown, BEST had extended its bus services till Virar, Vasai, Bhiwandi and Asangaon. However, following the unlocking phase, the undertaking had discontinued the services.

"The bus services which the private players are running are illegal. Even if they have permits, the buses aren't allowed to carry or drop passengers from the middle of the road," stated a BEST committee member Sunil Ganacharya. Ganacharya has also raised the issue to the Regional Transport Authority (RTO).

"I have raised the issue with the RTO. However, they have stated that they are unable to address the issue now as there is a shortage of staffers," Ganacharya stated.

Speaking about the discontinuity of BEST services outside the limits of Mumbai, Ganacharya suggested that BEST needs to add up more buses to its fleet or else it won't be able to catch up with the demands.

"Nearly 900 buses are set to be scrapped. The undertaking won't be able to match up to the strength of private players if it doesn't add more buses to its fleet as presently BEST is only dependent on the wet lease contractors," stated the BEST committee member.