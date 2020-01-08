Trio held for stealing cash collected from famous sweet shop in Malad

Mumbai: Kandivli Police have arrested three people, including the driver of the chartered accountant, employed by a reputed sweet mart, MM Mithaiwala, for theft of cash worth Rs 12 lakh. Police said, the main accused, Pradeep Sangle, 41, was the mastermind, who orchestrated the robbery and roped in two of his friends-- Pramod Bagwe, 35 and Sumeet Dighe, 41, who fled with the cash. Sangle, was one of the trusted employees of the complainant, Mitesh Shah, who requested him to deliver the cash, when the briefcase went missing. The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Shah, who collected the daily earnings from the MM Mithaiwala shop in Malad (W) after duly counting it and taking it home, only to deposit it in a bank the next day, recently found himself in a fix. On January 2, Shah followed the same routine, but instead of heading home after counting and collecting the cash from the shop, he headed to a meeting and requested Sangle to drop off the money to his place and come back later to pick him.

Hours later, when Sangle returned to pick up his boss, he said he could not drop off the cash at Shah’s residence, as he was caught up in a personal errand, said Sagar Bhokare, investigating officer from Kandivli police station. When Shah checked the vehicle, he noticed the briefcase with the cash was missing, after which he made primary enquiries with Sangle, who claimed he was unaware of the case.

Shah immediately approached Kandivli police station and registered a case of theft against unidentified persons and began the probe. “We suspected Sangle’s role right from the beginning, but every time we questioned him, he denied the allegations. However, when police checked his call data records, it was revealed that he had called two numbers right after dropping off Shah. We identified those callers as Sangle’s friends, whose whereabouts were unaccounted for. It was only after this that Sangle confessed and unravelled his plan,” said Bhokare.

Police immediately sought help from a common friend of Sangle and his accomplices, who helped him trace their location to Wada in Maharashtra, who asserted that they had the cash. The duo, Bagwe and Dighe, were called with the cash near Dahisar check naka, where a trap was laid, and the arrests were made on January 3.

The trio was booked for criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant (section 408) and common intention (section 34) of the Indian Penal Code. Police recovered cash worth Rs 12 lakh from the trio and they were produced in a local magistrate court, where they were remanded in judicial custody.