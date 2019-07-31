Trio held for robbing two houses in Dahisar

Mumbai: Dahisar Police have arrested a gang of three robbers for housebreaking in two flats of a Dahisar highrise on June 27. The accused trio had decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 4.80 lakh and police have recovered gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 1.80 lakh. Moreover, one of the accused had several housebreaking cases registered against him.

According to police sources, on June 27, three robbers had broken into two houses in a Dahisar building. One of the victim, Prakash Darji (44), registered a police complaint. Police immediately began the investigation and scrutinised the CCTV footages and alerted the network of informers about the incident. A month later, on July 28, police learnt about a gang of three robbers – Ronnie Joseph Fernandes alias Sahil Khan (30), Kunal Thanki (29) and Rakesh Bendar (28). While Joseph was unemployed, Thanki was a taxi driver and Bendar was an autorickshaw driver. Police traced the trio and arrested them on July 29.

Dahisar Police have booked the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for housebreaking, robbery and trespassing. They were produced in a local magistrate court and they were remanded in police custody till Thursday.

Meanwhile, police have recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 1.80 lakh and suspect they spent the cash on leisure. Police also seized Bendar's autorickshaw, which was used during the crime.