Trimbakwshwar temple entry | ASI directing trust to stop charging VIP fee since 2013

Trimbakwshwar Temple |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) what steps it has undertaken to implement its own direction to the Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust in Nashik for not charging Rs200 for 'VIP darshan'.



A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja also issued a notice to the central and state governments, and asked the ASI and the temple trustees to file their respective replies over the VIP tickets being sold by the temple.

Advocate Ram Apte, appearing for the Centre and the ASI, said he will take instructions on the issue. The temple has been declared an 'ancient monument' under the Ancient Monument Preservation Act (AMPA). Being a protected monument, its ownership lies with the ASI.

According to the ASI, it has issued umpteen communications to the temple trust since 2013, asking them not to charge the VIP fee. The fee is charged for a closer 'darshan' of the deity, with others who do not wish to pay the fee compelled to see the deity only from a distance.

Read Also Mumbai man allegedly killed and sold pigeon's meat to restaurant which served it as chicken

The bench was hearing a petition filed by local social worker Lalita Shinde, through advocate Rameshwar Gite. Ms Shinde had made several representations to the ASI pointing out that the charge for VIP entry was illegal and discriminates between the rich and the poor. Based on the complaints, the ASI wrote to the trust that placing a donation box in the temple was in contravention of the AMPA.

In 2011, the Supreme Court ordered for a nine-member committee to manage the temple. The new trust committee decided to levy a charge of Rs200 for VIP entry, contended the plea.

Mr Gite – a former trustee of the temple – sought interim relief on the temple from collecting such charges. However, the court refused to grant the stay and said it would hear the plea on January 16, 2023

Read Also Mumbai: BEST announces Super Saver plans for Chalo App and Chalo card consumers