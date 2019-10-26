Tricksters rob boy of Rs 1lakh outside Bhayandar bank

Bhayandar: Tricksters, who had been duping people at ATMs by swapping their cards on the pretext of helping them, have now started to fool people inside the banks.

A 14-year-old boy became the latest victim of the con artists who cheated him of Rs 1 lakh under the pretext of seeking help to deposit cash at the branch of a reputed multinational bank in Bhayandar on Thursday.

In his complaint to the police, the 39-year-old businessman said that his 14-year-old son had gone to deposit Rs 1 lakh cash. While he was in the queue, an unidentified man posing to be a customer sought his help to fill the deposit slip and showed him a packet, which he claimed to contain Rs 1.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, another person approached the boy and informed him that Rs 1.5 lakh was stolen cash and it was their duty to inform the police. The boy agreed and both stepped out of the bank.

After taking the cash from him, the con man said he will be back in a while, and in return he handed the packet of “stolen” cash for assurance and disappeared.

Later, when the packet was opened, it was found that they were bundles of blank papers wrapped up in Rs 500 notes on the front and rear sides. A case under section 420 of IPC has been registered at the Bhayandar police station.