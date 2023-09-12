Tribals March From Mokhada To Palghar To Protest Against Pressing Issues In District | FPJ

A march was organized by the Congress Party to draw the attention of the government to various problems faced by tribals in the Palghar district on September 12.

500 to 600 tribals participated in the march with the demand to resolve the problems of inflation, unemployment, problems of farmers, labourers as well as problems faced by OBCs, tribal minorities, and constituents of the society.

The purpose for the march

The march was organized for issues like navigational water, increase in forest lease land, separate 7/12 extract for the forest landholders, railways facilities for the remote areas of the district, correct compensation, and justice for the farmers who have given land for Mumbai-Vadodara expressway and Bullet train project.

Problems with getting guaranteed price for crops, the benefit of tribal projects to farmers, increase in remuneration of women self-help groups, 50 percent of the amount allocated for employment guarantee scheme should be spent on agriculture, compensation to farmers, approval of MIDC in tribal areas, insurance to fishermen and for minority communities.

A memorandum stating the above issues was given to the Collector for the above demands.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)