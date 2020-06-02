Tribals launch “Hakka-Graha” agitation to decry government apathy

Stung by state governments step motherly treatment towards them, thousands of members belonging to the tribal community from remote villages and hamlets across the state have launched the “Hakka-Graha” agitation at 21 locations in four districts including-Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Nashik.

Held under the aegis of Shramjeevi Kamgar Sanghatana led by former legislator-Vivek Pandit, the sit-in agitation which entered its sixth day on Monday is to highlight the plight of the tribal community in the state during the lockdown, which was enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. The agitators are demanding ration cards to avail food grains from the PDS ration shops and work under the employment guarantee scheme.

“For these poor tribal’s, the fear of dying due to hunger is much severe than the threat of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. Neither our pleas, nor judicial orders could wake the government from its deliberate slumber, as the fundamental right-to-live of these poor people is violated ” said, Pandit who has further intensified the stir by launching Ann-Satyagraha (fasting) since Monday.

In response to Pandit’s petition, the High Court had recently directed the state government to process ration cards and extend other facilities to tribal’s. Former chief-minister and opposition leader-Devendra Fadnavis who met the agitators said, “It is sad that despite an undertaking, judicial orders were not followed and the government should introspect.”

The government claims to have adopted several measures to supply food grains to the tribal community across the state. To ensure compliance of physical distancing norms, 50 agitators wearing face masks take turns to register their presence at a time.