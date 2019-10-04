Triangular fight on anvil as ex-mayor turns BJP rebel

Bhayandar: Sitting legislator Narendra Mehta, the official BJP candidate is facing at an uphill task of wrestling the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency. The reason? His archrival and former mayor Geeta Bharat Jain, backed by a section of local Shiv Sena leaders, turned rebel and filed her nomination as an independent candidate, turning the October 21 election into a triangular contest. Mehta is seeking his re-election for the second consecutive term.

Interestingly, apart from filing her nomination as an independent, Geeta Jain has submitted an additional form as a BJP contestant. On the other hand, Mehta’s wife- Suman and his sister-in-law, Dimple Mehta also filed their papers apparently as dummy independent and BJP candidates respectively. Mehta has already bagged the party’s official symbol. However, during the nomination, an official candidate of a political party has to submit form ‘B’ with designated authorities. The candidate has to submit form ‘A’ and form ‘B’ till the time of scrutiny to get the party symbol allotted.

The provision of ‘dummy’ candidate is put in place to ensure a party doesn’t lose its representation from a seat in case the nomination of the official candidate gets cancelled or declared invalid. Both the bigwigs — Geeta Jain and Narendra Mehta, who filed their papers on Friday, the last day of nominations — held massive rallies to display their show of strength in the twin-city. Besides, both the contenders, the third heavyweight contestant is Muzaffar Hussan, who filed his candidature from the Congress on Thursday. Although she has rolled up her sleeves to contest as an independent, Geeta Jain has preferred to maintain a pro-Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis stand.

Other candidates include Biraju Choudhary (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party), Narendra Bambavani (AAP), Abdullah Choudhary (Bahujan Maha Party), Faheem Shaikh (Naitik Party), Haresh Sutar (MNS), Salim Khan (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi), Ramzan Khatri (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Satya Prakash Chaurasiya (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party) and independents — Mahesh Desai, Ravindra Kharat, Pradeep Jangam, Iqbal Bashay and Suraj Singh.

