 Trespass & Privacy Breach: MarolMoVo Twitter Handler Faces Action For Posting Judges’ Vehicle Photos
Trespass & Privacy Breach: MarolMoVo Twitter Handler Faces Action For Posting Judges’ Vehicle Photos

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 02:13 AM IST
Mumbai: The Antop Hill police have registered an FIR against a Twitter/X handle named “Marol Citizens Voice (MarolMoVo)” for allegedly trespassing into a residential society housing judicial officers and uploading photographs of their private vehicles without consent.

Police said that an unknown person allegedly entered the gated residential premises in Judge Thorat’s absence, clicked photographs of his vehicle along with vehicles of other judicial officers, and shared them publicly on social media via the Marol Citizens Voice (MarolMoVo) account, tagging the Mumbai Traffic Police. The act, not only violates privacy but also exposes the location of judges’ residences, posing a serious threat to their security.

The FIR notes that the Supreme Court, in Writ Petition No. 643/2015, had permitted judges to display “Judge” or “Nyaayadhish” nameplates on their private vehicles. Following this order, the Maharashtra government issued a GR on 6 February 2024 authorising the use of such nameplates. Judge Thorat’s vehicle, bearing the approved nameplate, is fully compliant with these judicial and government directives, the FIR states.

According to the FIR, the Twitter handler, along with the unidentified individual who took the photographs, attempted to mislead the public by spreading false and defamatory information while unlawfully revealing sensitive details about judicial officers’ residences actions deemed to endanger the safety of the judge.

The case has been registered under Sections 356(2) and 329(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

