'Tremendous disturbance in connectivity': Mumbai sessions court refuses to hold video-conference hearing

A city sessions court while denying permission for holding hearing through video-conferencing in an appeal in a domestic violence case has said there is "tremendous disturbance in connectivity" and "weak internet connectivity problem" for the same.

All subordinate courts in Maharashtra started regular functioning from 1 February. The court said that it has attained normalcy in proceedings and physical hearing has been taking place day to day. "Even otherwise the experience shows that there is tremendous disturbance in connectivity in video-conferencing. This court has to run down at the video-conferencing room to note the attendance of prisoners," it said.

Additional Sessions Judge BV Wagh further stated, "Considering the weak internet connectivity problem to the video-conferencing facility and now the physical hearing has been permitted, the request of the applicants cannot be assented."