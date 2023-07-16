Tree Cutting: Notices To 9,000 Societies in Mumbai | FPJ

Mumbai: The garden department of the BMC has issued notices to more than 9,000 societies in Mumbai, informing them to trim and cut the trees which are in a dangerous condition.

According to the department, there are 15,51,132 trees in private areas such as residential, commercial, various government offices and private lands and 29,75, 283 trees in the jurisdiction of the civic body

Rising incidents of tree falling on people

The civic administration has appealed to the officials of the garden department to inform its local ward offices about it to avoid future mishaps.

After the monsoon onset, many incidents have been reported about trees uprooting, and branches collapsing. Within a month, four people have lost their lives in tree-falling incidents.

Over 1 lakh trees cut this year

Taking note of every year tree falling incidents. The BMC does tree trimming of public areas and roads. The tree department of the civic administration has trimmed more than 1 lakh trees this year before the arrival of the monsoon. It has also cut dead and dangerous trees. According to the civic body, the responsibility of maintaining trees in private areas lies with the societies or the private entity. They can take the help of the local ward for the same.

Statistics

Total trees: 29,75, 283

Trees along roads: 1,85,963

Trees in government areas: 10,67,641

Trees in private areas: 15,51,132

