Tree Cutting: Notices To 9,000 Societies in Mumbai

Mumbai: The garden department of the BMC has issued notices to more than 9,000 societies in Mumbai, informing them to trim and cut the trees which are in a dangerous condition.
According to the department, there are 15,51,132 trees in private areas such as residential, commercial, various government offices and private lands and 29,75, 283 trees in the jurisdiction of the civic body
Rising incidents of tree falling on people
The civic administration has appealed to the officials of the garden department to inform its local ward offices about it to avoid future mishaps.
After the monsoon onset, many incidents have been reported about trees uprooting, and branches collapsing. Within a month, four people have lost their lives in tree-falling incidents.
Over 1 lakh trees cut this year
Taking note of every year tree falling incidents. The BMC does tree trimming of public areas and roads. The tree department of the civic administration has trimmed more than 1 lakh trees this year before the arrival of the monsoon. It has also cut dead and dangerous trees. According to the civic body, the responsibility of maintaining trees in private areas lies with the societies or the private entity. They can take the help of the local ward for the same.
Statistics
Total trees: 29,75, 283
Trees along roads: 1,85,963
Trees in government areas: 10,67,641
Trees in private areas: 15,51,132
