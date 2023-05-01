Trauma centre: Missing link during golden hour

Representational image |

Pointing out the need for the state government to understand the importance of trauma care centres and better health facilities along the highways, state health department officials have said that most highways lack dedicated owing to inadequate manpower and high cost of maintenance. On April 23, an accident on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass killed five people and injured many others.

69 trauma centres sanctioned, 60 working

Sources said till date 69 trauma care centres have been sanctioned but only 60 are functioning, while two are under construction and the remaining are either awaiting land or funds.

Trauma care centres are provided by the state government either at their own hospitals or private hospitals at highways passing through districts and villages. Almost every town with a population of more than 20,000 has a rural or a sub-district hospital where government’s trauma centres can be attached.

Deputy director of Maharashtra health services, Dr Kailash Bawiskar, who is also in charge of the information department, said, “It is difficult to maintain a trauma care centre as it’s must to have a neurologist, an anaesthesiologist and a cardiologist there.” Moreover, there aren’t enough patients due to which doctors are not willing to work at such dedicated centres.

108 trauma care centres have been approved since 1997

A senior official from Mantralaya said that nearly 108 trauma care centres have been approved since 1997. The project finally kicked off in 2013 but only 63 were running until 2022.

The official said that a technical committee was appointed by the state government and the Centre, too, gave directive principles. However, there is a huge shortage of experts and manpower owing to which the injured are being admitted or shifted to nearby private or public-run hospitals.

Experts underlined that chances of saving those who have suffered life-threatening injuries or minimising the resulting disabilities are more if the person is shifted to a health care institution within the first hour called the golden hours.

Read Also Indore: MoHFW team to inspect Burn Unit and Trauma Centre at MY Hospital