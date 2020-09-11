Transport Minister Anil Parab Parab attacks BJP and RPI over Kangana Ranaut row

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidante and Transport Minister Anil Parab fired a salvo against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Republican Party of India (RPI) on the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office for the alleged illegal alterations. He asked whether BJP and RPI support unauthorised constructions in the city.

He also commented on the Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meeting with state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to protest against the demolition. Parab said, “Athawale should answer if he is okay with illegal constructions just because she happens to be Kangana Ranaut."

"If there are allegations of drug consumption against her, shouldn't that be probed?" he asked. His response was after both BJP and RPI targeted Shiv Sena for being vindictive against the actress, especially after BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out the demolition.

Parab also denied charges levelled against him of owning illegal property.