Trains on Central Railway delayed as trackmen notice shift in track alignment

Under the scorching sun when a gang of trackmen were testing the condition of tracks and rail lines found something wrong with tracks between Oombermali and Kasara stations. This was just before a Kasara bound train was approaching the station when the trackmen had to ensure that the train halted mid-way.

Sources said that at around 2.40 pm, the trackmen found alignment of tracks to have shifted. “The local train was detained between the two stations by the engineering staff. Due to this there were repercussions in train services,” said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

There were two local trains and three long distance trains that were affected. The CR authorities said that the track alignment had shifted and as precaution the trackmen informed to stop the train services. The officials said that usually when trains move at higher speeds, such shifting of tracks alignment could have been dangerous.

Usually it takes 12 minutes for a train to travel between Oombermali and Kasara stations.

Finally, the track was given safe at 3.25 pm with speed restriction of 10 kmph. “The trains were running late during this period. We were informed that there were issues with the track,” said Shailesh Raut, member of Passenger Association.

The track will be inspected in detail and necessary steps will be taken in this weekend when mega block will be carried out. On the night of March 13-14, the CR authorities will operate traffic and power block at three places on Kalyan-Kasara section from 2 am to 7.25 am. The officials said that they will insert a girder at level crossing number 61 between Khadavli and Vasind stations, place girder at level crossing number 68 between Asangaon and Atgaon stations and launch FOB girders at Shahad station by road crane. These are huge works as it would gradually smoothen train services and eliminate level crossings.

Due to this block, the Suburban services between Titwala and Kasara will remain suspended. The first local from Kasara will depart at 6.45am and will be regulated at Atgaon till the completion of the block. First local from Asangaon will depart at 7.35am, from Titwala at 4.32am, for Asangaon a local will depart from Kalyan at 7.32am and for Kasara the first local will depart from Kalyan at 7.55am.