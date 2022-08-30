e-Paper Get App

Trains cancelled due to non-interlocking work in Nagpur division of South East Central railway

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 07:59 PM IST
Representative Image | PTI

Due to non-interlocking work for the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking (Distributed type) with MACLS at Kachewani station in connection with Raj Nandgaon-Kalumna 3rd Line work in the Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway, several trains will be cancelled.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Cancellation of Trains:

1. Train No. 12833 Ahmedabad – Howrah Superfast Express upto 4th September, 2022.

2. Train No. 12834 Howrah – Ahmedabad Superfast Express upto 4th September, 2022.

3. Train No. 13426 Surat – Malda Town Express of 5th September, 2022.

4. Train No. 13425 Malda Town – Surat Express of 3rd September, 2022

5. Train No. 22973 Gandhidham – Puri Express of 31st August, 2022.

6. Train No. 22974 Puri – Gandhidham Express of 3rd September, 2022.

7. Train No. 22905 Okha – Shalimar Superfast Express of 4th September, 2022.

8. Train No. 22906 Shalimar – Okha Superfast Express of 6th September, 2022.

9. Train No. 12905 Porbandar – Shalimar Superfast Express of 31st August & 1st September, 2022.

10. Train No. 12906 Shalimar – Porbandar Superfast Express of 2nd & 3rd September, 2022.

11. Train No. 20845 Bilaspur – Bikaner Superfast Express of 1st & 3rd September, 2022.

12. Train No. 20846 Bikaner – Bilaspur Superfast Express of 4th & 6th September, 2022.

13. Train No. 20843 Bilaspur – Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Express of 5th September, 2022.

14. Train No. 20844 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Bilaspur Superfast Express of 3rd & 8th September, 2022.

