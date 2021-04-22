'Tragic, disturbing:' Bombay HC seeks state's response in Nashik oxygen leak incident

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the tragic incident that occurred in a hospital at Nashik wherein nearly two dozen Covid patients died due to a sudden leakage of an oxygen tanker. The high court has ordered the Maharashtra government to file a reply on this issue.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni took cognizance of the matter while hearing a PIL pertaining to oxygen shortage.

"We have seen the photographs in the media. It is very disturbing," CJ Datta remarked.

Upon being told, state's Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted a preliminary report, prepared by the Nashik civic body.