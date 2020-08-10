Tragedy in Thane: Two minors die as wooden plies fall over them

Thane: Two minors died after they came under a stack of wooden plies in one of the godowns in Shilphata area in Thane.

"Manju Vishwambhar Chaurasiya (9) and Ranju Vishwambhar Chaurasiya (11) are the names of sisters who died in this accident, as they got trapped under the stack of plies that fell over them. The incident took place, when two sisters were sleeping, near the heaps of plies placed in godown, located at Loncha Galli, Shilphata area of Thane, at around 9:00 pm on Sunday," said police official from Daighar police station, Thane.

As per the investigation, it was found that a dog entered the godown, jumping on the layers of wooden plies, which led to falling of the same on both the deceased when they were asleep, added an official.

"Both injured sisters were immediately rushed to Kalwa hospital, where they were declared dead while undergoing medical treatment, due to serious injuries. The case has been registered as accidental death," said C Jadhav, senior police inspector, Daighar police station, Thane.