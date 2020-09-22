Tragedy in Thane: Dombivli resident flees after crushing stray cat under bike; animal activist files complaint

Thane: Dombivli police registered a case against the man who drove over a stray cat. The cat, according to the police, succumbed to serious injuries due to the accident.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The accused has been identified as Laxman Jagdale, and he has been booked by the Vishnu Nagar police station, following the complaint filed by an animal lover Rekha Redkar on Tuesday.

"The incident took place on September 20, at around 2 pm, when the accused cruelly ramped his bike over a stray cat, without taking any efforts to save the animal. The accused didn't even inform about the incident to the local police or animal activists to save the cat. Hence, the cat succumbed to serious injuries. Following the viral video on social media, animal activist Rekha Redkar, has filed the complaint against the accused on Tuesday," said a police official from Vishnu Nagar police station, Dombivli.