 Traffic woes: Separate lanes for buses, auto, cars at Pune railway station
The RPF will implement this process of separate lanes will soon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE | PTI

In order to solve the traffic congestion in the area of ​​Pune railway station, the area will now have separate lanes for cars, auto-rickshaws and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses coming to drop off and pick up the commuters. 

As per the information given by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the congestion by vehicles coming to the station to drop off and pick up passengers from the front main gate which is near the Mahatma Gandhi statue has become a huge issue. Illegally parked vehicles in the area led to congestion and created issues for people as well as ambulances, and fire brigade vehicles travelling from the road. Considering this issue, the RPF Pune has decided to make separate lanes for all vehicles.

The RPF will implement this process of separate lanes will soon. Thus, now when you will go to Pune Railway Station, don't be surprised if you have to strictly adhere to the new multilane system there. 

