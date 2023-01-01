Traffic Violations in Mumbai on New Year's Eve: 156 drunk drivers penalised, total cases 8,627 | File Image

Mumbai Traffic Police on New Year's Eve on Staurday penalised 156 drunk drivers. Ahead of the celebration, Mumbai Police had appealed to the residents to avoid drunk driving.

This year, from December 29, the Mumbai Traffic Police brought back breath analyser tests to prevent drunk and rash driving. Breathalysers were stopped in 2020-21 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic as any direct contact with an infected person heightens the risk of the spread of the infection.

In 2021, blood tests were conducted to ascertain if motorists were inebriated while driving. This year, even though the COVID risk is lurking around the corner, the police were determined to stop cases of drunk driving after year-end parties.

Apart from drunk and driving, 2,465 people were penalised for not wearing helmets, while 3,087 were penalised for parking their vehicles in no-parking zone.

Happy New Year Everyone!

Hope your 31st was safe & happy but for few, 2022 ended on a ‘challan’ note.



8678 offences were registered.#SafetyFirstIn2023#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/n009hBXaRp — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 1, 2023