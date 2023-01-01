e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTraffic Violations in Mumbai on New Year's Eve: 156 drunk drivers penalised, total cases 8,627

Traffic Violations in Mumbai on New Year's Eve: 156 drunk drivers penalised, total cases 8,627

This year, from December 29, the Mumbai Traffic Police brought back breath analyser tests to prevent drunk and rash driving.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Traffic Violations in Mumbai on New Year's Eve: 156 drunk drivers penalised, total cases 8,627 | File Image
Follow us on

Mumbai Traffic Police on New Year's Eve on Staurday penalised 156 drunk drivers. Ahead of the celebration, Mumbai Police had appealed to the residents to avoid drunk driving.

This year, from December 29, the Mumbai Traffic Police brought back breath analyser tests to prevent drunk and rash driving. Breathalysers were stopped in 2020-21 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic as any direct contact with an infected person heightens the risk of the spread of the infection.

In 2021, blood tests were conducted to ascertain if motorists were inebriated while driving. This year, even though the COVID risk is lurking around the corner, the police were determined to stop cases of drunk driving after year-end parties.

Apart from drunk and driving, 2,465 people were penalised for not wearing helmets, while 3,087 were penalised for parking their vehicles in no-parking zone.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Traffic Violations in Mumbai on New Year's Eve: 156 drunk drivers penalised, total cases 8,627

Traffic Violations in Mumbai on New Year's Eve: 156 drunk drivers penalised, total cases 8,627

Palghar: Coins worth ₹2 lakhs stolen from a bank in Boisar, police nab thieves in 24 hours

Palghar: Coins worth ₹2 lakhs stolen from a bank in Boisar, police nab thieves in 24 hours

Palghar: Police recruitment for 211 posts to begin on Jan 2, 2023

Palghar: Police recruitment for 211 posts to begin on Jan 2, 2023

Maharashtra: Bhai Keshavrao Dhondge, a principled and ideologically committed leader is no more 

Maharashtra: Bhai Keshavrao Dhondge, a principled and ideologically committed leader is no more 

Nashik Fire: CM Eknath Shinde announces high-level probe into mishap at Jindal Polyfilm in Igatpuri

Nashik Fire: CM Eknath Shinde announces high-level probe into mishap at Jindal Polyfilm in Igatpuri