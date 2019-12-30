Traffic police to keep Mumbai safe on New Year’s Eve with traffic restrictions at popular spots, nakabandis

While Mumbaikars are plans for New Year’s Eve, the Mumbai police's traffic department is also all set to implement traffic restrictions. The Mumbai Traffic police has decided to restrict traffic movement at popular spots.
According to Hindustan Times, the Traffic police will restrict traffic movement at Nariman Point, Girgaum and Marine Drive to prevent accidents. On the New Year’s Eve, more than 2,500 officers and personnel from the traffic police will be on the streets across Mumbai. Even 200 voulnteers will take part to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
The Mumbai Traffic Police has 34 divisions across the city. In order to ensure no mishaps takes place, the traffic police will have two-three nakabandis in each division and the personnel will be armed with breathanalyzers.
A senior traffic police officer told the Hindustan Times, “The northbound stretch from Nariman Point till Girgaum will be closed for vehicular movement from 6pm on December 31 till 6am on January 1 and no parking will be allowed there. There will be traffic diversions. There will be traffic curbs at more places across the city. We will issue further notifications on Monday.”
The traffic police will also gather data from app-based cab aggregators to find spots which see heavy traffic movement.
