Traffic police likely to widen scope of CCTV surveillance

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police are likely to get an extra set of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) feature, after getting the required nod from higher authorities. The need for CCTV cameras is deemed important in the bylanes of the city, as the network is yet to be established there. Police claim the CCTV cameras prove to be a boon when it comes to solving cases.

The network of 5000 plus CCTV cameras in Mumbai has helped the crime detection rate go up a notch. Senior police officers said, the cameras work as their virtual third eye and help them detect crimes ranging from crimes against women to murders. The network of CCTV cameras, however, is yet to be installed in the bylanes of the city, which would subsequently keep a sharp eye out on spots that are known for notorious activities.

The CCTV cameras have become an integral part of the investigation in various cases, assert zonal police officers. "The footage grabs are often used to identify accused, speeding the process of what would otherwise be a slow probe. Moreover, these captured images will help nab strong evidence in the form of CCTV camera footage," said a senior policeman.

The new cameras that have been requested for purchase, will have enhanced features and quality. An official said, the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the new cameras will help police respond to the situation more effectively, by relaying real-time feed to the main control room. The CCTV cameras have also been upgraded with automatic sensors installed in them which generate an alert when they capture any suspicious activity, along with the number of cars passing by.

In the current CCTV network that was set up in 2017, more than 3,000 cameras are installed near highways and main roads to keep an eye on traffic movement, while the rest have been put up near schools, colleges or public places to check any suspicious activity or crime.