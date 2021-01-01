Traffic police catch 623 motorists for drunk driving in Thane

Thane: The Thane traffic police have registered offences against 623 persons for drunk and drive on the New Year eve on Thursday. Out of these, 416 were caught while driving under the influence of liquor, while 207 were were their co-travellers.

"Total 623 people were caught on December 31 in drink and drive cases in Thane. Out of these, 207 were co-travellers, who were also fined for travelling with drunk drivers and allowing them to drive after consuming liquor. Total of 926 people were caught during December 25-31 period out of which 451 were co-travellers," said Babasaheb Patil, Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Thane.

"Among the 18 sub-divisions including Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath of Thane traffic department, Narpoli division of Bhiwandi counts maximum cases of drunk and drive, with total cases of 107 on December 31, followed by other divisions like Kongaon (81), Dombivli (50) and Ulhasnagar (50). Rabodi (6), Thane Nagar (13), Ambernath (17) and Naupada (15) divisions registered less number of cases," said traffic official from Thane.

Actions were taken against motorists under various sections of Motor Vehicle Act and Indian Penal Code. Among the total cases, maximum were the two-wheelers who were involved in the drunk and drive cases, informed official.