Traffic Diversions & Road Closures In South Mumbai For 'Indian Oil WNC Navy Half Marathon 2023' And Chhat Puja Mahatsov

Pixabay/ Representative image

The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced new traffic diversions for South Mumbai in light of the 'Indian Oil WNC Navy Half Marathon 2023' scheduled for Sunday.

The marathon will feature three categories: a 21 km run, a 10 km run, and a 5 km run, with over 16,000 runners expected to participate. Due to the event, there will be no parking available along the marathon route. Participants and spectators are advised to utilize public transport.

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 4 am to 10 am on Sunday: Veer Nariman Road, M.G Road, K.B Patil Road, M.K Road (both bound), Walchand Hirachand Marg, D.N Road, H.T Parikh Marg, Dinshaw Wachha Road, Hotel Oberio, Hotel Trident, Doraji Tata Road, Madam Cama Road, Solapur Street, Puna Street, Kalyan Street, Thana Street, Kurla Street, Surat Street, Ahmedabad Street, and Sant Tukaram Road.

The section of M.G Road from Vasudev Balwant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction) to Chafekar Bandhu Chowk to OCS Junction will be closed for both bounds until 10 am.

Alternate routes recommended by the traffic police are as follows:

For vehicles from Colaba to East Mumbai and Central Mumbai, use Shahid Bhagat Singh Road and P D'Mello Road, and vice versa.

Vehicles moving from Colaba, Cuffe Parade (South Mumbai) towards North Mumbai and the Airport should use Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, P D'Mello Road, Wadi Bunder, Ramchandra Bhat Road, Dr. Maharshi Road, S.V.P Road, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, and vice versa.

Vehicles moving from Azad Maidan towards Opera House should use Meghdoot bridge, N.S Road, or JSS Road.

Additionally, heavy vehicles will be prohibited in all of South Mumbai from 2 pm to midnight on Sunday.

Chhat Puja Mahatsov - 2023

Chhat Puja Mahatsov will be celebrated from 2 pm on Sunday to 11 am on Monday. Around 4 to 5 lakh devotees are expected to visit Juhu Chowpatty for Chhat Puja, potentially causing traffic congestion on Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, V.M Road, and Birla Lane. Therefore, all mentioned routes will be designated as no-parking zones to prevent additional congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)