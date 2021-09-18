Traffic diversion tomorrow for vehicles going Thane area from Navi Mumbai on account of Ganpati immersion

There is a traffic diversion for vehicles going towards Thane from Navi Mumbai on account of Ganpati immersion on September 19. The Navi Mumbai traffic police have announced alternate traffic routes for vehicles going towards Nasik and Ahmedabad.

Due to rains in the Thane area, traffic was disrupted and all types of vehicles are moving at slow speeds, creating traffic jams. For the convenience of the general public, the Thane traffic police have banned the entry of heavy and very heavy vehicles during Ganpati immersion from September 19. There will be no entry of heavy and very heavy vehicles from 7 am to 11 am on September 19 and from 2 pm on September 19 to 3 am September 20.

According to Navi Mumbai traffic police, all kinds of heavy and very vehicles going towards Thane area including Kalyan, Ambernath and Bandlapur will have to use an alternate routes. “There will be a traffic diversion from 5 AM of September 19 to 2 AM of September 20 for vehicles going towards Thane from Navi Mumbai using the Airoli route on the Thane-Belapur Road, Kalamboli route from Panvel-Mumbra Sheel-Phata road, and Taloja MIDC Pipeline Road,” said an official from Navi Mumbai Traffic police.

There are two alternate routes available for vehicular traffics. Vehicles that were reusing the Amra Marg and the Airoli route from JNPT for going towards Nasik and Ahmedabad via Thane can use the Nhava Sheva-Karal Phata route on NH-4B for Plaspa Pahta and then take a turn towards Karjat-Murbad on NH-4. Thereafter the vehicles can go as per the need. Similarly, heavy to very heavy vehicles using the NH-66 and NH-4, can use the Karjar-Murbad road for a choice destination.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 07:00 PM IST