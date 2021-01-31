Traffic cops look for bike racers, to nab them with CCTV proof

In a crackdown on rash driving by errant bikers and bike races that have been rampant recently, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) have been tracking the CCTV camera footage of the last one month to identify the racers. Traffic Police will then knock on these racer's doors and arrest them for rash and negligent driving, and the accused will have to abide as the police will have hard proof of a CCTV grab.

A senior official said that a few spots in the city like the Marine Drive, Bandra Reclamation, have been prime locations for bike racing, which has been increasing despite a number of nakabandis and checkposts deployed. In a bid to deter the bikers from indulging in racing, which is not only dangerous for them but also for the other motorists, pedestrians, they will be traced and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving, which attracts a fine as well as punishment. Moreover, traffic police will also impound their vehicle as the IPC has been implied.

"The bikers who will be traced in this manner, will undergo a sustained interrogation, wherein they will be asked if the vehicle is on their ownership or was stolen, check if there are any illegal modifications made to the two wheeler. They will also be quizzed to find links and leads on the current betting circles, racing rings to root out the bike racing menace out of the city," said Yashasvi Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

A senior traffic official said that the bike racing circles come into play on weekends, way past midnight, when the roads are steered clear of vehicular traffic. Bets right from ₹10,000 to ₹2 lakh are placed on these races. During the crackdown on errant bikers and rash driving, the traffic police busted a racing gang in Worli, wherein 12 motorcyclists were spotted racing from Worli from Haji Ali on the CCTV cameras. All the 12 bikers were traced and arrested for rash driving and their vehicles were seized.

Yadav said that this drive will continue for another fortnight, which will also keep a close eye on bike stunts, fancy number plates and black tinted windows on the four wheelers. Till now, the traffic police have booked at least 150 bikers, wherein they have seized over 100 motorcycles and 53 were left with a notice. According to the data, most of the cases of rash driving were recorded under Bandra Traffic Division, which covers the Bandra Reclamation area, a hotspot for racing circuits.