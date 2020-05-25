Traffic constable succumbs to COVID-19 on Sunday

Mumbai: A 57-year-old policeman, attached to the traffic department's training and education branch at Worli, succumbed to the novel Coronavirus on Sunday. The traffic constable, Jayant Khandait, who had tested positive on Sunday, was admitted at the BYL Nair Hospital on Saturday after he fell ill. Khandait was the third traffic policeman who succumbed to the pandemic and it was the 12th in Mumbai Police force.

According to an official, since Khandait was in the high-risk age category of above 55 years, he was not reporting for duty for a month after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh had asked policemen over the age of 55 to go on mandatory leave. Policemen above 52 years having prior ailments, such as diabetes and hypertension, had also been asked to stay home.

A police officer said, Khandait, who stayed at Worli Police Camp, suffered from tuberculosis in the past and had pre-existing liver ailments. Since Khandait was on mandatory leave for a month, police suspect he may have contracted the virus from a relative. Two of Khandait's relatives, who had been showing symptoms of Coronavirus will undergo tests along with his family.

On Saturday evening, Khandait complained of fever and cough, which have been known symptoms of COVID-19, and was immediately admitted to the BYL Nair Hospital. He underwent a COVID-19 test on Sunday and was tested positive for the virus.