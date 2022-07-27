Traditional fishing ban for breeding season: Confusion prevails over date of resuming sea journey

Already in trouble due to the cancellation of the diesel quota, the fishing community is confused over the exact date on which they are supposed to resume their sea journey after the customary fishing ban. The confusion which swings between 1 August and 15 August is owing to contrasting demands made by the fishing community from different coastal belts.

While fishermen cooperative societies from Thane and Palghar want an active fishing season from 15 August to 15, May, their counterparts from Mumbai, Mumbai (suburbs), Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri are batting for fishing activities to be allowed between 15 August to 10, June.

Considered as a much-needed strategy for conservation and management of fisheries resources, the central government authorities in its order framed in the Marine Coastal Policy-2016 has mandated a 61-day ban (from June 1 to July 31) for the state of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

As per this central government directive, the fishing ban ends on 31, July and fishermen can resume their activities from 1 August. “It’s true that confusion prevails but as per the current status, fishing activities can resume from 1, August. Considering the demands coming from various regions, the fisheries department should send all of them to the central government’s marine coastal police committee for a final decision which is the only way to permanently end the confusion,” said veteran fishing community leader- Georgy Govind. The quaint fishing villages including Uttan, Pali, Dongri, Bhatte Bunder and Chowk are home to more than 750 fishing boats in the region. A few years ago the term of the ban lasted 75 days from June 1 to August 15.