Traders displeased by extension of COVID-19 curbs; urge Maharashtra govt to take 'sympathetic' look at their hardships

Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) has expressed serious displeasure over the Maharashtra Government’s decision to extend the lockdown up to 7 am on June 1. The Federation has estimated that total business loss incurred by retail business by small and medium-size retail traders at Rs 69,500 crore for the period April 4 till May 31.

The Association President Viren Shah said there is no relief to shopkeepers terming the government decision on lockdown extension ‘’unfortunate.’’ ‘’ The state government has not even mentioned cities like Mumbai where cases are dropping and manageable and unlocking the city in a gradual manner. It’s high time that Maharashtra Government will have to seriously think of traders’ issues and concerns.’’

‘’We have supported the government in the lockdown but in return there is no reciprocal subsidy for closure of trade of 13 lakhs in Maharashtra for more than 55 days ending 31st May. Business Losses and unemployment are mounting up,’’ said Shah.