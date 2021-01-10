Trader robbed of Rs 9.35 lakh by Facebook friend

The Colaba Police are looking for a woman, who allegedly looted a trader of his gold chains after befriending him on Facebook. The woman, who claims herself as a TV actress, reportedly took the trader to a hotel in Colaba and later fled with his belongings after sedating his drinks.

The 45-year-old trader, who runs a handcrafts store in Girgaon, met one Shreya Dutta through Facebook in 2019. Dutta, who reportedly hails from Kolkata, claimed that she is a TV serial actress and both were in regular contact over phone later. Dutta had called the trader to Kolkata a couple of occasions but he couldn't go there.

According to his statement to the police, last week Dutta informed that she has come to Juhu to meet her relative and would return by Saturday. She told him that she wanted to meet him before leaving for Kolkata. The two then met at a hotel in Colaba on Friday evening and booked a room where they had drinks together.

According to him, his drinks were sedated and after drinking he dozed off. When he woke up hour later, the trader did not find Dutta and was shocked to find two of his gold chains and cash worth Rs 35,000 had been stolen. He asked the hotel manager about Dutta's whereabouts who told him that she had left the place.

According to the police, the trader also received injuries to his sole caused due to shattered glasses which were all over the floor inside the hotel room.

The trader then informed his family who took him to hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Later he approached the police and lodged complaint.

“We have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and we are trying to trace her,” said a police officer.