'Took me 3.5 hrs to cover 1km': Twitter user slams authorities for traffic woes amid heavy rains in Mumbai

Mumbai’s life was thrown out of gear on Wednesday as the city received its second-highest rainfall in 24 hours in the month of September since 1994. A day after heavy rains battered Mumbai and caused flooding in several areas, the city was limping back to normalcy on Thursday following resumption of rail and road transport services.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), rain intensity has reduced and there is no waterlogging anywhere in the metropolis. Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Navi Mumbai received over 100 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Santacruz observatory (in western suburbs) recorded 108.7 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday while the Colaba observatory (in south Mumbai) recorded 50.4 mm rain during the period, it said.

As per the BMC, the island city received 256 mm in 12 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday, and the western and eastern suburbs received 237 mm and 158 mm rain, respectively, during the period, which had led to heavy waterlogging in many areas.