'Took me 3.5 hrs to cover 1km': Twitter user slams authorities for traffic woes amid heavy rains in Mumbai

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps, but traffic snarls, illegally parked cars and pothole-ridden roads do lead the city to slow down. And monsoon especially makes matters worse for several Mumbaikars. On Wednesday, overnight heavy rains in the city led to numerous traffic diversions and road closures due to waterlogging.
A Twitter user named Rajul Nair shared her traffic ordeal on the microblogging website. The user said she was stuck in the traffic with a kid and senior citizens. Nair further added it took her three hours to cover 1-km distance. "I'm stuck in traffic for last 3.5 hrs. I have a kid and a Sr Citizen with me. To cover distance of 1km it took me 3 hrs. Please help retweet so that it reaches the concerned officials. Started frm Mulund East at 5.15pm, crossed Mumbra Bypass at 6.15, not reached Diva junction yet," she tweeted.
While slamming the local civic body, she said KDMC will never be a smart city when common man suffers like this. "KDMC can never be a smart City. Common man suffers. You only need votes and after that let the common man suffer," she tweeted.
The Thane City Police did take note of her tweets and while responding to her said, "We have forwarded your complaint to Thane Traffic Control Room for necessary action."
But, the Twitter user also slammed the police authorities. "Ab 4 ghante hone aaye hain....kya traffic division ko pata nahi ki yahan traffic hai? Sab soye hain kya?"
Mumbai’s life was thrown out of gear on Wednesday as the city received its second-highest rainfall in 24 hours in the month of September since 1994. A day after heavy rains battered Mumbai and caused flooding in several areas, the city was limping back to normalcy on Thursday following resumption of rail and road transport services.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), rain intensity has reduced and there is no waterlogging anywhere in the metropolis. Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Navi Mumbai received over 100 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The Santacruz observatory (in western suburbs) recorded 108.7 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday while the Colaba observatory (in south Mumbai) recorded 50.4 mm rain during the period, it said.
As per the BMC, the island city received 256 mm in 12 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday, and the western and eastern suburbs received 237 mm and 158 mm rain, respectively, during the period, which had led to heavy waterlogging in many areas.
