Toilet at Dahanu bus station nonfunctional for months

Palghar: The toilet blocks at Dahanu bus station have been non-functional for the past few months, causing a major inconvenience to passengers. Authorities, however, have allowed women passengers to use a toilet meant for women employees of the state transport department but there is still an urgent need to make permanent arrangements at the bus station.

Dahanu bus station has a footfall of over a few hundred passengers each day. The number of students coming to Dahanu for education is also significant. Most of these commuters travel from rural parts of Dahanu taluka and prefer using the state transport bus service, but face major issues due to the unavailability of toilet facilities.

A company had been awarded the contract for the maintenance of the toilet. However, the toilet building has structural issues and needs to be reconstructed. The state transport department is optimistic about starting work on the new toilet block building soon. In the meantime, authorities are working on a temporary solution by trying to make the toilets functional again after minor repair works.

